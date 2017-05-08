The Latest: Larsen's fellow justices support nomination

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Latest on Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen's nomination to a federal appeals court (all times local):

___

5:10 p.m.

Joan Larsen's nomination to a federal appeals court is being praised by her colleagues at the Michigan Supreme Court.

Justice Bridget McCormack has known Larsen for nearly 20 years. They arrived the same year to work at University of Michigan law school. She says it's hard to imagine anyone with a better intellect than Larsen.

McCormick says she'll be "terrific."

They were elected to the Supreme Court with support from different political parties. But McCormack says they share a philosophy that courts should apply the law to each case, not create it.

Larsen will remain on the Supreme Court while her nomination is reviewed by the Senate. Chief Justice Stephen Markman says she has an "abiding respect for the rule of law."

___

4:47 p.m.

Nearly three dozen professors at University of Michigan law school are urging Michigan's U.S. senators to support Joan Larsen for a seat on a federal appeals court.

Larsen is a former Michigan law professor who's now a justice on the state Supreme Court. President Donald Trump said Monday he's nominating her for the 6th Circuit appeals court in Cincinnati. The job requires approval by the Senate.

In a letter to Democratic Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, the law professors say Larsen is "brilliant, principled and dedicated." Not all share her views on "judicial methodology," but they agree she would be an "outstanding" federal judge.