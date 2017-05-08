The Latest: San Antonio police changing immigration policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Latest on Texas' tough new "sanctuary cities" law (all times local):
11:20 a.m.
San Antonio's police chief says the department will abandon a policy prohibiting officers in the nation's seventh-largest city from asking about a person's immigration status due to Texas' new law banning so-called sanctuary cities.
Chief William McManus on Monday ripped Republican lawmakers over the law signed Sunday night, which opponents say is the nation's most anti-immigrant law since an Arizona crackdown in 2010.
Texas' law takes effect in September and will allow police officers to ask about a person's immigration status during routine stops. McManus says that could include people even stopped for jaywalking.
He says a written department policy prohibiting questions about immigration status was added several years ago following community meetings.
Abbott says the law will help
Critics say it will lead to Hispanics being racially profiled.