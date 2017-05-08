The Latest: San Antonio police changing immigration policy

AUSTIN, Texas — The Latest on Texas' tough new "sanctuary cities" law (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

San Antonio's police chief says the department will abandon a policy prohibiting officers in the nation's seventh-largest city from asking about a person's immigration status due to Texas' new law banning so-called sanctuary cities.

Chief William McManus on Monday ripped Republican lawmakers over the law signed Sunday night, which opponents say is the nation's most anti-immigrant law since an Arizona crackdown in 2010.

Texas' law takes effect in September and will allow police officers to ask about a person's immigration status during routine stops. McManus says that could include people even stopped for jaywalking.

He says a written department policy prohibiting questions about immigration status was added several years ago following community meetings.

Abbott says the law will help fulfil a duty to keep "dangerous criminals off our streets."