The Latest: SKorean liberal candidate expresses confidence

South Korea's presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party comes out of a polling booth to cast his ballot for presidential election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. South Koreans are voting for a new president amid widespread expectations of victory for a liberal candidate who has pledged to improve ties with North Korea and review a contentious U.S. missile defense shield. (Han Jong-chan/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on the presidential election in South Korea (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in has expressed confidence of winning office as South Koreans vote for a new president.

He cast his vote in Seoul on Tuesday and told reporters later, "I gave all my body and soul (to the election) to the very end."

Moon was favoured in opinion surveys after the huge corruption scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's ousting complicated politics for the conservatives.

The 64-year-old Moon thanked people who stood with him to bring change. He said he and his party "invested all our efforts with a sense of desperation, but we also felt a great desire by people to build a country we can be proud of again."

Park is jailed awaiting trial later this month on bribery, extortion and other corruption charges.

