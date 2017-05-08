The Latest: SKorean liberal candidate expresses confidence
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on the presidential election in South Korea (all times local):
9:20 a.m.
Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in has expressed confidence of winning office as South Koreans vote for a new president.
He cast his vote in Seoul on Tuesday and told reporters later, "I gave all my body and soul (to the election) to the very end."
The 64-year-old Moon thanked people who stood with him to bring change. He said he and his party "invested all our efforts with a sense of desperation, but we also felt a great desire by people to build a country we can be proud of again."
Park is jailed awaiting trial later this month on bribery, extortion and other corruption charges.
