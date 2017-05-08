The Latest: Suspect in doctors' deaths faces murder charges

BOSTON — The Latest on the killing of two engaged Boston doctors (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Prosecutors say the suspect in the shooting of two engaged doctors inside a luxury Boston condominium faces two counts of murder.

A spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley says Bampumim Teixeira will likely be arraigned in his hospital room Monday. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field on Friday night while responding to a report of a man with a gun. Police say Teixeira opened fire when officers confronted him, and officers returned fire, injuring Teixeira. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Field also was an anesthesiologist and worked at North Shore Pain Management.

___

12:20 a.m.

Police say a man accused of killing two engaged doctors at a luxury Boston condominium building has a criminal history of robbing banks.

Bampumim Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on multiple charges. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field Friday night after responding to a report of a man with a gun. Police say Teixeira opened fire when officers confronted him at the door. Officers fired back, injuring Teixeira.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Field also was an anesthesiologist and worked at North Shore Pain Management.

Authorities say Teixeira has a pair of larceny convictions on his record.