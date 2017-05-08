The Latest: Suspect in LA home burglary dies after shootout

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a standoff with a man who broke into a home in Los Angeles (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Police say a man involved in a gunbattle with officers after breaking into a Los Angeles home and refusing to come out for hours has died.

Los Angeles police say on Twitter the man was pronounced dead Monday, nearly six hours after police were first called to the Sunland home. The cause of death was unclear.

Authorities said the man broken into the house and refused to come out of the home for hours.

Police deployed gas several times during the standoff.

Authorities said the man had fired several shots at officers. At least one officer returned fire.

Video from news helicopters showed the man emerging from the home amid a cloud of white smoke. He was seen rolling down a hill behind a home and a police dog could be seen biting him as he lay motionless on the ground.

___

1:35 p.m.

Police have shot at a burglary suspect who has been barricaded in a Los Angeles home for several hours.

Los Angeles police say they were called the home in Sunland around 9 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the homeowner reported a man in his 20s or 30s had broken into the home. They say the homeowner fled but the intruder refused to come out of the house when officers arrived.

A police spokeswoman says at least one officer fired their weapon. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was struck.