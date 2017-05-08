Tiara adorned with 367 diamonds stolen from German museum

BERLIN — German police say a gold-and-platinum tiara adorned with 367 diamonds that once belonged to a duchess has been stolen from a state museum.

Baden-Wuerttemberg criminal police said Monday the theft of the tiara, valued at 1.2 million euros ($1.31 million), from the Badisches Landesmuesum in the city of Karlsruhe was discovered on April 29. They're now looking for any witnesses who may have seen anything out of the ordinary around that time.