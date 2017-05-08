Tribal gaming expansion plan stalls Oklahoma budget talks

OKLAHOMA CITY — A major expansion of tribal gambling in Oklahoma — to include roulette and dice games — that House Democrats wanted in exchange for votes on a cigarette tax has apparently derailed budget negotiations in the Legislature.

House Democrats and Senate Republicans held dueling press conferences Monday to blame each other for stalling an agreement on a plan to help close an $878 million budget gap.

Republicans hold super majorities in both legislative chambers, but not enough in the 101-member House to pass a tax increase, which requires a three-fourths vote.

House Democratic leader Rep. Scott Inman has withheld support for a cigarette tax hike in an effort to bolster Democrats' role in budget negotiations.