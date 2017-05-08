US calls on Kosovo to ratify border deal with Montenegro

PRISTINA, Kosovo — The United States has called on Kosovo's political parties to ratify a border demarcation deal with neighbouring Montenegro, saying the delay is damaging the Balkan state's credibility abroad.

The U.S. Embassy urged the government in Pristina on Monday to resubmit the ratification question to parliament. The embassy says the holdup also is hindering the ability of Kosovars to travel freely through Europe.

The Cabinet has decided to postpone the move until after a government no-confidence vote in parliament scheduled for later this week.

The deal was signed in 2015, but not enough lawmakers were willing to pass it and Prime Minister Isa Mustafa withdrew the draft.