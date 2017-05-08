Vatican celebrates big bang to dispel faith-science conflict
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican is celebrating the big-bang theory. That's not as out of this world as it sounds.
The Vatican Observatory has invited some of the world's leading scientists and cosmologists to talk black holes, gravitational waves and space-time singularities as it
The May 9-12 conference
The head of the observatory, Brother Guy Consolmagno, says you can believe in both God and the big-bang theory.
