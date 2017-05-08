Woman jailed in father's stabbing referenced 'Mummy' movie

PITTSBURGH — A western Pennsylvania woman jailed on charges she fatally stabbed her physician father told police she was motivated by the movie "The Mummy Returns."

Police say 27-year-old Christina Nicassio told them, "In a movie, someone who can't love someone else, they stab their father" — saying that's what she took from the "Mummy" film.

Allegheny County homicide detectives say Nicassio stabbed her 69-year-old father, Anthony, sometime before 3 a.m. Saturday at his home in Plum.

Police say the victim and his wife were trying to take the suspect to a hospital because she was distraught over a recent relationship breakup, when she instead stabbed her father, an internist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.