5 killed, including officer, bystander, in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities near the U.S. border say a state police officer and four other people have been killed in a shootout.

The clash occurred around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas. Officials say Tamaulipas state police were on patrol when they came under fire from a vehicle. Two other police officers were wounded and three suspects in the other vehicle were killed when police returned fire. Three rifles were seized from the vehicle.