Australian vets gain free health care after atomic tests

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian ex-servicemen who were exposed to radiation during British atomic bomb tests in their homeland and in the cleanup of Japan after World War II have won a decades-old campaign for free medical treatment.

The Australian government announced Tuesday that it had allocated 133 million Australian dollars ($98 million) in the budget for the next fiscal year to provide these former troops with veterans' Gold Cards. The cards entitle veterans to an extensive range of health care at the government's expense.