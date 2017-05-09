British man linked to 'Jihadi John' convicted in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — The British Embassy says a Turkish court has convicted a British man — who has been linked to the Islamic State militant known as "Jihadi John" — of terror offences .

The embassy's press office said Tuesday: "We are aware of the conviction of Aine Lesley Davis of terror offences in Turkey." It did not elaborate.

An official at the court in Silivri on the outskirts of Istanbul could not immediately confirm the conviction.

Davis was arrested in a Turkish police operation at a luxury villa in Silivri in November 2015. Authorities said he was linked to Mohammed Emwazi — the masked IS militant who appeared in several videos depicting the beheadings of Western hostages.