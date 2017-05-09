Car bomb in Thailand's Muslim-dominated south wounds over 50
HAT YAI, Thailand — Suspected insurgents in Thailand detonated a car bomb Tuesday outside a busy shopping
The attackers initially set off firecrackers as a distraction before triggering the car bomb in the city of Pattani, said Pramote Prom-in, a military spokesman.
The blast occurred outside one of Thailand's Big C shopping
Pattani Hospital posted on its board of emergency room patients that 52 people were injured from the incident.
No deaths have been reported.
Muslim separatists have waged a bloody insurgency for years in Thailand's three southernmost provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist country. More than 6,500 people have been killed since 2004.