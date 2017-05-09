Nugget Kid gets his 'free nuggs' after out-retweeting Ellen's Oscar selfie

There’s further evidence that social media and participation trophies are clearly ruining entire generations after a teen was rewarded with chicken nuggets despite falling well short of expectations.

Carter Wilkerson, a 16-year-old from Nevada, first chirped at the unusually feisty Wendy’s Twitter feed early last month – and his query got their attention.

More than a month later, Carter plea to Twitter’s cold, unfeeling void had only managed to rack up a mere 3.4 million RTs or so. Which, of course, is not even in the neighbourhood of the 18 million he was tasked with rounding up.

However, it does put it squarely in the neighbourhood of the often-imitated Ellen DeGeneres Oscar selfie from 2014. In fact, Carter's poultry plea officially toppled the talk show host’s post as the most RTd tweet of all time.

As she was feeling the hot battered breath of Carter’s tweet at her back, Ellen invited him on to her show where she gifted him with a free TV and year’s supply of something that is decidedly not nuggets.

Even her mock PSA failed to stop Carter’s momentum.

Naturally, all this attention was good enough for the people at Wendy’s, who blessed the upstart Twitter celebrity with a year’s worth of free chicken nuggets.