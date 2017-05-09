China official lauds Macau security law in hint to Hong Kong

HONG KONG — China's No. 3 official has lauded Macau's anti-subversion legislation during a visit to the city in a message that appeared aimed at nearby Hong Kong. Similar proposed legislation there has stalled because of opposition from pro-democracy supporters.

Zhang Dejiang made the comments Tuesday to local officials and business leaders in the former Portuguese colony, which has been a special Chinese administrative region since 1999.

Zhang said he was pleased with Macau's efforts in making national security a priority after Beijing took control under a system known as "one country, two systems."

Macau's government enacted its anti-subversion legislation in 2009.