China's Xi says willing to work with SKorea to improve ties

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Moon Jae-in on his election as South Korea's leader and says he is willing to work with Seoul to improve relations. The message comes as ties have sunk to their lowest point since diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

The official Xinhua News Agency says Xi said that China and South Korea's co-operation and exchanges over the past 25 years have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples and positive contributions to regional peace and development.

Relations between the two under former President Park Geun-hye rapidly deteriorated because of Chinese anger at Seoul's deployment of a sophisticated U.S. missile- defence system intended to counter North Korean threats.