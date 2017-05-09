Former official says she warned White House about Flynn

WASHINGTON — A former acting attorney general says she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new national security adviser "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians.

Sally Yates testified before a Senate panel that she issued the warning because Michael Flynn had apparently lied to his bosses about his contacts with Moscow's ambassador in Washington.

The testimony Monday from Yates marked her first public comments about the concerns she raised. It also filled in basic details about the chain of events that led to Flynn's ouster in February.

Her testimony followed the revelation that President Barack Obama himself had warned Donald Trump against hiring Flynn shortly after the November election.