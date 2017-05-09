French ex-premier pledges allegiance to Macron's movement
PARIS — Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says France's Socialist party "is dead" and that he wants to run under the banner of President-elect Emmanuel Macron's political movement in June's parliamentary elections.
Valls told RTL radio on Tuesday that Macron's victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential runoff on Sunday was a blow to populism in Europe, and gave a "terrific" image of France abroad.
Valls said that "I will be a candidate in the presidential majority and I wish to join up to his movement, the Republic on the Move."