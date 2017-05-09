Gas explosion at Ghana factory injures at least 80 people
A
A
Share via Email
ACCRA, Ghana — Ghana's state news agency says an explosion at a factory in the Western Regional capital of Takoradi has injured at least 80 people.
Assistant Divisional Officer of the Ghana National Fire Services Emmanuel Bonney told state news that a tanker was discharging liquefied petroleum gas at the Ghana Household Utilities Manufacturing Company factory when the explosion occurred early Tuesday. He said six fire service personnel present to control the situation were caught in the explosion, and one was critically injured.
Bonney said some 37 critically injured are being airlifted to the military hospital in the capital, Accra, while at least 25 people have been sent to hospitals nearby.
Ghana News Agency also reported a warehouse was burned down in the fire.
Most Popular
-
Former neighbour tells jury he saw bloody, unmoving man in William Sandeson's apartment
-
-
How a call from President Trump's son-in-law started a scramble on NAFTA
-
Pollster predicts minority government as B.C. Election Day arrives, contenders in dead heat