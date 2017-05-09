German president: Moving toward Mideast deal 'truly urgent'

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Germany's president says that it's "truly urgent" to start moving toward a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke in the West Bank on Tuesday, after meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Steinmeier says much time has already been spent on efforts to set up a state of Palestine alongside Israel.

He says that "in our view there is no other solution," and that "it's high time to work on the requirements for it."

Abbas met last week with President Donald Trump who has promised to try to broker an elusive deal. Trump is visiting the Holy Land later this month.