'I do:" Bride rolls down aisle in wheelchair, hospital gown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia couple had their hearts set on their wedding date and they weren't going to let a trip to the emergency room get in the way.

WSAZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2q0XOuV) reports that after months of planning, Kaitlin Adkins woke up on her wedding day feeling nauseated. Adkins, who's a diabetic, checked her blood sugar and was checked into the hospital Saturday. While Adkins was being treated, guests dressed for the wedding sat in the waiting room.

Adkins' fiance, Chris Graves, says they weren't going to let illness ruin their special day.

The couple said "I do" at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, where they both work.

Adkins rolled down the aisle in a wheelchair and hospital gown.

She says their wedding was one of a kind.

___