IS says it has beheaded Russian foreign fighter for spying
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — The Islamic State group says it has beheaded a Russian agent who had infiltrated IS ranks as a fighter to spy on the militant group.
A gruesome video released late on Monday purports to show the man, described as a captain in a Russian intelligence department that spies on "terrorists." His name was only given in Arabic.
The video shows the alleged spy being interrogated by a masked man, at which point he says he was sent to Syria to spy on IS top military commander Omar al-Shishani who was killed last year in a U.S. airstrike, and later, on his knees somewhere in the desert where he is killed by a Russian-speaking man.
Thousands of fighters from the former Soviet Union have joined IS in Syria and Iraq.