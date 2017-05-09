Judge extends house arrest for Panama ex-dictator Noriega

PANAMA CITY — A judge on Tuesday extended the house arrest conditions for former Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega to one year following his surgery to remove a benign brain tumour .

However, Judge Katherine Pitti, who made the ruling in a western province, denied a request to allow the 83-year-old Noriega to finish his sentence under house arrest.

Noriega suffered hemorrhaging following the first of two surgeries in early March. His family has stopped giving updates on his condition.

The same judge allowed Noriega to be transferred to house arrest in late January in order to prepare for surgery.