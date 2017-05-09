Mattis cites good talks with Turkey on fighting IS in Syria
COPENHAGEN —
The discussions occurred as U.S.-backed forces moves closer to IS' Syrian headquarters in Raqqa.
Speaking Tuesday in Denmark, Mattis says the U.S. and Turkey don't necessarily agree on the "path forward" but are "going to sort it out."
He spoke after meeting with officials from more than a dozen nations also fighting IS. Basat Ozturk, a senior Turkish
Mattis presented an optimistic tone, despite long-simmering U.S.-Turkish tension. He said the U.S. wants to work alongside the Turks to battle IS.
The dispute focuses on U.S.-backed Syrian Kurds, who've most effectively fought IS in northern and eastern Syria.