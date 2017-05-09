North Rim highway to reopen; pipeline fixed

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The highway to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is scheduled to reopen May 15 following its annual winter closure.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the scheduled reopening of State Route 67 as a Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman told The Associated Press that repairs to the water pipeline serving the North Rim have been completed.

Rockslides over the winter heavily damaged parts of the pipeline.

Park spokeswoman Emily Davis said Monday the North Rim campground and some other facilities will reopen as scheduled May 15. But Davis says overnight lodge accommodations won't be available until May 26 because of the trouble with the pipeline.