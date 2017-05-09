Poland faces questions at UN human rights forum

GENEVA — The United States and other countries have criticized Poland at the U.N.'s Human Rights Council for controversial new laws seen as limiting the independence of the judiciary and public media.

Several Western nations also criticized Poland for its restrictive abortion laws, calling on the mostly Roman Catholic nation to give women the right to safe and legal abortions.

The exchange over the human rights situation in Poland came on Tuesday during a session in Geneva. It is part of a periodic review that all U.N. members face.