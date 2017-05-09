Rioters and police clash in Johannesburg protest

JOHANNESBURG — Violent protests have erupted in South Africa's biggest city for a second day, with police firing rubber bullets at demonstrators who blocked roads and burned tires.

The riot Tuesday in the Ennerdale neighbourhood in southern Johannesburg followed similar unrest a day earlier in the nearby Eldorado Park area. In both cases, protesters have been demanding housing and other government services.

South African media say police arrested dozens of people in Eldorado Park after shops were looted.

Such street violence over alleged negligence by municipalities is common in some poor areas of South Africa.