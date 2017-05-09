Sale of Trump Caribbean property revives ethics concerns

WASHINGTON — A luxury Caribbean property Donald Trump purchased four years ago is for sale, raising the possibility that a buyer could see it as a way to get on the president's radar.

The complex, known as Le Chateau des Palmiers, is at the edge of the turquoise waters of Plum Bay on the western tip of French St. Martin. It features a five-bedroom ocean villa and four-bedroom garden villa, according to the listing on Sotheby's International Realty. There's also a heated pool and a tennis court.