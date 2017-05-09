Video: Mountain bikers escape close encounter with bear on trail

Good news for people who don’t think mountain biking is treacherous enough: Bears can be part of the equation.

This pair of pedal pals were cruising along a rugged bike path in Slovakia’s Malino Brdo resort earlier this month when the rear cyclist’s camera caught sight of a bear that gave chase to his partner.

After a few shouts from the camera-equipped cyclist, the bear veers off the trail and abandons its pursuit. However, sight of the bear wasn't enough to inspire the two to skedaddle, they stop for an animated chat about the close encounter – even though that encounter was still very, very close.