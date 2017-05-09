Spain: Migrants charge border fence; 6 injured

MADRID — Spanish officials say that about 300 migrants have tried to scramble across the six-meter border fence separating the north African enclave city Melilla from Morocco with many throwing stones and other objects at police.

Melilla's Interior Ministry office say most of the migrants have been pushed back by Spanish and Moroccan police, but about 100 managed to enter the city.

It said three officers and three migrants were treated for injuries following Tuesday's incident. One officer was injured in the hand by one of the hooks used by migrants to climb the fence.

Thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan countries try to enter Spain via its two north African enclave cities each year.