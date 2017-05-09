The Latest: Colleagues say slain doctor was 'compassionate'

BOSTON — The Latest on the killings of two engaged Boston doctors (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Colleagues of one of two doctors who were killed in their Boston luxury penthouse condominium have described the victim as compassionate, caring and an integral part of the team.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2pZxnr2 ) that employees at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary said Tuesday that Dr. Lina Bolanos, a pediatric anesthesiologist, was particularly talented at putting children and their parents at ease.

Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found bound and dead in their apartment in South Boston on Friday. The couple was engaged to be married.

An attorney for the suspect in their deaths, Bampumim Teixeira, pleaded not guilty to murder charges on his behalf.

10 a.m.

The man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium once held a security job there, police said.

A Boston Police Department report indicates that Bampumim Teixeira worked at the complex sometime before 2016, the Boston Globe reported. There was no evidence that he was employed there recently.

The 30-year-old Teixeira is charged with two counts of murder in the Friday deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

His attorney entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf during his arraignment Monday at the hospital where he is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

Responding officers found the victims bound and dead. A black bag of jewelry was also found inside their unit.

In a statement, Field's family called the deaths of both doctors "a tragedy beyond measure."