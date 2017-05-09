The Latest: FBI corrects Comey testimony on Clinton aide

WASHINGTON — The Latest on FBI Director James Comey's statements on Clinton email investigation (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The FBI has sent a letter to Congress correcting the record on Director James Comey's testimony on Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton.

In a letter Tuesday, the FBI says Comey misspoke when he said Abedin had forwarded "hundreds and thousands" of emails to the laptop of her husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner.