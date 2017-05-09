The Latest: Jakarta gov to appeal blasphemy prison sentence

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on the blasphemy trial of the Indonesian capital's minority Christian governor (all times local):

___

11:20 a.m.

Jakarta Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama says he will appeal a guilty verdict and two-year prison sentence for blasphemy.

The sentencing Tuesday was a shock to his supporters after prosecutors had recommended two years of probation. Members of hard-line Muslim groups gathered outside the court in north Jakarta were jubilant.