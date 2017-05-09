The Latest: Life, no parole for man in officer's death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on a man's guilty plea in the fatal shooting of a police officer at a South Carolina mall (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life without parole in the killing of a police officer at a South Carolina mall as part of a plea deal that spares him a possible death sentence.

Jarvis Hall pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in a Richland County courtroom packed with three dozen law enforcement officers.

Prosecutors say Hall shot Forest Acres officer Greg Alia in the back of the head as the two wrestled on the ground at the Richland Mall in September 2015. Alia and two other officers were investigating a complaint about a suspicious person.

Alia's widow, Kassy, told Jarvis she forgives him but still mourns the loss of the most wonderful man she had ever met. The couple's son turned 6 months old the day Alia died.

___

9:20 a.m.

