The Latest: Niece of France's Le Pen quits politics for now
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — The Latest on political fallout from France's presidential election and the country's upcoming parliamentary election: (all times local):
8:50 p.m.
The niece of defeated far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has announced she's leaving political life, at least temporarily, citing "personal and political reasons."
Marion Marechal-Le Pen had been seen as a rising star of the nationalist and anti-immigration National Front party. She is one of two lawmakers in the outgoing lower house of parliament affiliated with the party.
Marechal-Le Pen said in a letter published in a regional newspaper Tuesday that she won't run for re-election in June to represent her southeast Vaucluse district.
The 27-year-old, who is the granddaughter of National Front co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, is also said to be stepping down from a regional council where she leads the main opposition group.
On several occasions, Marechal-Le Pen found herself in political conflicts with her aunt and in disagreement with the policies of her party.
___
9:25 a.m.
Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says France's Socialist party "is dead" and that he wants to run under the banner of President-elect Emmanuel Macron's political movement in June's parliamentary elections.
Valls, a
Valls told RTL radio on Tuesday that Macron's victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential runoff on Sunday was a blow to populism in Europe, and gave a "terrific" image of France abroad.
Valls said that "I will be a candidate in the presidential majority and I wish to join up to his movement, the Republic on the Move."