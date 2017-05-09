The Latest: Niece of France's Le Pen quits politics for now

PARIS — The Latest on political fallout from France's presidential election and the country's upcoming parliamentary election: (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

The niece of defeated far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has announced she's leaving political life, at least temporarily, citing "personal and political reasons."

Marion Marechal-Le Pen had been seen as a rising star of the nationalist and anti-immigration National Front party. She is one of two lawmakers in the outgoing lower house of parliament affiliated with the party.

Marechal-Le Pen said in a letter published in a regional newspaper Tuesday that she won't run for re-election in June to represent her southeast Vaucluse district.

The 27-year-old, who is the granddaughter of National Front co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, is also said to be stepping down from a regional council where she leads the main opposition group.

On several occasions, Marechal-Le Pen found herself in political conflicts with her aunt and in disagreement with the policies of her party.

___

9:25 a.m.

Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says France's Socialist party "is dead" and that he wants to run under the banner of President-elect Emmanuel Macron's political movement in June's parliamentary elections.

Valls, a centre -leaning politician in favour of relaxing labour protections, had already thrown his support behind Macron before the presidential election after losing to Benoit Hamon in the Socialist primary.

Valls told RTL radio on Tuesday that Macron's victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential runoff on Sunday was a blow to populism in Europe, and gave a "terrific" image of France abroad.