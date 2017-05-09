News / World

The Latest: Official says WH has approved weapons for Kurds

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, pauses during a press conference after a meeting , in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Mattis said he had open and useful discussions with Turkish officials Tuesday, and said the two countries are working out differences over America‚Äôs continuing support for Syria Kurds as the fight against Islamic State militants moves closer to group‚Äôs headquarters in Raqqa. (Stine Tidsvilde/Ritzau Foto via AP)

VILNIUS, Lithuania — The Latest on Defence Secretary Jim Mattis' meetings on Syria (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A senior U.S. official says the Trump administration has approved providing heavier weapons to Syria's Kurds as they move closer to the key Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa.

The decision comes despite sharp objections from Turkey.

While Washington considers the Kurds, known as the YPG, to have most effectively fought IS in northern and eastern Syria, Turkey considers them an extension of a banned terrorist group in its territory.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the decision and demanded anonymity.

