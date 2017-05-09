The Latest: Records from suspect's court appearance sealed

PHOENIX — The Latest on an arrest in a series of shooting in Phoenix (all times local):

8:58 a.m.

The 23-year-old Phoenix man arrested in a series of shootings in which nine people were killed has appeared in court, but records from that overnight appearance have been temporarily sealed by a judge at the request of prosecutors.

Court spokeswoman Karen Arra says no information is immediately available on why prosecutors requested the sealing of Aaron Juan Saucedo's court appearance late Monday night. Maricopa County Attorney's Office spokeswoman Amanda Jacinto says she couldn't immediately provide any information.

Police announced Monday that Saucedo had been arrested in the case dubbed the Serial Street Shooter. A shooter stalked victims after dark and gunned them down as they stood outside their homes or sat in their cars.

Police credited tips for helping breaking the case but provided scant details about the suspect's motivation.

9:10 p.m.

For more than a year, Phoenix police were stumped by a string of killings in which a shooter stalked victims after dark and gunned them down as they stood outside their homes or sat in their cars.

Nine people were killed in all in a case dubbed the Serial Street Shooter.

Police fielded thousands of tips, went door-to-door in a largely Hispanic neighbourhood of Phoenix where the shootings happened and analyzed ballistics from a different, unrelated serial shooting case.