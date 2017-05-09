Trump to meet at the White House with UAE crown prince
WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will meet with a leader of the United Arab Emirates next week.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will meet on Monday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House. He says the meeting will help the U.S. deepen its
The meeting will come before Trump departs later this month for his first foreign trip, which will begin in Saudi Arabia. The president has voiced support for promoting peace in the Middle East and rooting out the Islamic State terrorist group from the region.
