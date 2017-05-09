News / World

UK leader says she's prepared to allow a vote on fox hunting

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she's prepared to allow a vote in Parliament on whether to overturn the country's ban on fox hunting.

While campaigning for the June 8 election, May said Tuesday that she is in favour of hunting and a vote "would allow Parliament the opportunity to take the decision on this."

The comments came after a leaked email in the Daily Mirror newspaper by Benjamin Mancroft, Master of the Foxhounds Association. He noted a Conservative landslide in the upcoming election could result in changes — and offer enough votes for the repeal of the ban.

Once an iconic British tradition, fox hunting was banned in 2004 amid complaints by animal welfare campaigners who argued it causes suffering to wild animals chased and killed by hounds.

