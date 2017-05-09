UK leader says she's prepared to allow a vote on fox hunting

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she's prepared to allow a vote in Parliament on whether to overturn the country's ban on fox hunting.

While campaigning for the June 8 election, May said Tuesday that she is in favour of hunting and a vote "would allow Parliament the opportunity to take the decision on this."

The comments came after a leaked email in the Daily Mirror newspaper by Benjamin Mancroft, Master of the Foxhounds Association. He noted a Conservative landslide in the upcoming election could result in changes — and offer enough votes for the repeal of the ban.