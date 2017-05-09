UK's Labour leader says he won't try to reverse Brexit

LONDON — Britain's main opposition Labour Party says it will correct a "rigged" economic system if it wins the June 8 parliamentary election — but it won't try to reverse the country's decision to leave the European Union.

In a speech Tuesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the economy is "still rigged in favour of the rich and powerful" and vowed to target "the tax cheats, the rip-off bosses, the greedy bankers."

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May has put Brexit at the heart of her campaign, saying voters should increase her majority to strengthen Britain's hand in EU exit talks.

Many Labour voters backed remaining in the EU in last year's vote, but Corbyn said the issue "has been settled."