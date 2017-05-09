University's Blackwater Draw Museum reopens at new location

PORTALES, N.M. — The Blackwater Draw Museum at Eastern New Mexico University has re-opened at its new location.

The museum, which features artifacts from The Blackwater Draw National Landmark, now is housed in Lea Hall on the Portales campus. The landmark is a 640-acre landscape of human activity areas in an upland containing a spring-fed Pleistocene lake.

As a major water source in the area, the landmark left an archaeological record of occupations and cultural activities from prehistoric times.