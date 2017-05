MIAMI — The first tropical storm of the Pacific hurricane season is showing little change in strength and poses no threat to land.

Adrian's maximum sustained winds early Wednesday are 45 mph (75 kph).

Adrian is centred about 435 miles (700 kilometres ) south-southeast of Salina Cruz, Mexico, and is moving northwest near 14 mph (22 kph).

Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts.