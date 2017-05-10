Agents: Customs officers committed sexually abusive hazing

NEWARK, N.J. — Federal investigators are reviewing allegations that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Jersey have been subjected to sexually abusive hazing.

NBC New York reports (http://bit.ly/2r03LY4 ) that three customs officers say the abuse has been going on for years at Newark's Liberty International Airport.

The officers say the attacks include duct-taping victims to a "rape table" and then grabbing them.

A spokesman for the agency confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security inspector general is investigating. He says the agency does not tolerate corruption or abuse and stresses " honour and integrity in every aspect of our mission."