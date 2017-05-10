News / World

Argentine Congress moves against law helping rights abusers

A man holds a banner reading in Spanish:

A man holds a banner reading in Spanish: "Judges: Never again, not one mass murderer to go free" at the National Congress to protest the decision by the Supreme Court that reduced the jail sentence of a man who committed human rights violations during the country's dictatorship, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The Argentina Congress will debate a bill that would restrict in future the ruling that the Supreme Court applied recently to Luis Muina who was sentenced in 2011 to 13 years in prison for the kidnapping and torture of five people during a military operation. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's Congress has approved a bill banning the reduction of jail sentences for people serving time for crimes against humanity committed during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship.

Last week, Argentina's Supreme Court reduced the sentence of a human rights abuser based on an interpretation of the repealed "2x1" law. The law says the days the suspect spends in prison before a firm conviction should count double toward the sentence.

It was used to reduce the sentence given to Luis Muina for the kidnapping and torture of five people during a military operation.

Activists warned the ruling could set a precedent leading to the early release of other abusers.

Senators unanimously passed a bill Wednesday saying the 2x1 law cannot be applied to rights criminals. The lower house had already approved it.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular