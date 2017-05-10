Argentine Congress moves against law helping rights abusers

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's Congress has approved a bill banning the reduction of jail sentences for people serving time for crimes against humanity committed during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship.

Last week, Argentina's Supreme Court reduced the sentence of a human rights abuser based on an interpretation of the repealed "2x1" law. The law says the days the suspect spends in prison before a firm conviction should count double toward the sentence.

It was used to reduce the sentence given to Luis Muina for the kidnapping and torture of five people during a military operation.

Activists warned the ruling could set a precedent leading to the early release of other abusers.