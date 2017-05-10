Brazil's ex-leader Silva faces corruption judge for 1st time

RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is getting ready to make a first appearance before the federal judge overseeing a probe of billions of dollars in kickbacks to politicians and other officials.

Globo News shows images of Silva's chartered plane landing Wednesday in the southern city of Curitiba.

Silva is to appear Wednesday before Judge Sergio Moro, who is overseeing the so-called "Car Wash" investigation that has led to the convictions of dozens of politicians since it began three years ago.

Silva was president from 2003 to 2010. He is a defendant in several corruption cases and on Wednesday is to testify about allegations he received a beachfront apartment as a kickback from a construction company.