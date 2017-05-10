Czech government to send troops to Baltics to join NATO
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech government has approved a
Government spokesman Martin Ayrer said Wednesday up to 290 soldiers will be deployed for just over a year from the start of 2018.
Such a deployment still has to be approved by Parliament.
In recent months, NATO military forces have been deployed into countries bordering Russia after Moscow's annexation of Crimea prompted fears that other ex-Soviet republics — including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — could be next.