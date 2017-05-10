Czechs rally against country's president, finance minister

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Thousands of people are rallying in the Czech Republic's capital and other major cities against President Milos Zeman and Finance Minister Andrej Babis.

The protesters gathered at Wenceslas Square in downtown Prague on Wednesday are demanding Babis' firing and Zeman's resignation.

The public demonstration follows Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka asking the president last week to get rid of the finance minister over his unexplained business dealings.

Babis, one of the richest people in the country, has denied wrongdoing.

Zeman so far has refused to fire his ally, claiming the government's three-party ruling coalition first would have to dissolve their coalition agreement.