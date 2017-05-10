Dozens hurt, 1 dead in violent day of protests in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela — Dozens of protesters have been injured in Venezuela's capital and a 27-year-old man has died in another day of violent clashes during demonstrations demanding elections.

National guardsmen launched tear gas Wednesday as protesters in Caracas tried to march to the Supreme Court.

Caracas-area mayor Ramon Muchacho says 84 people have been hospitalized. Protester Miguel Castillo was killed during the turmoil. He had recently graduated from Santa Maria University with a degree in communications.

At least 38 people have been killed in more than a month of political unrest instigated after Venezuela's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed.