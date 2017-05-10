Dutch police discover large quantity of synthetic drugs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police searching a barn in the southern Netherlands have discovered a large quantity of a synthetic drug that is popular in the Arab world.

In a statement, police say they are investigating whether the pills bearing the logo "captagon" were destined for the Middle East.

They pills were discovered last month as authorities raided a farm in the southern town of Brunssum. They also uncovered laboratory equipment, a pill making machine and some 80 kilograms (176 pounds) of amphetamines and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Tests by forensic experts showed that the pills with captagon logos contained amphetamines and caffeine.